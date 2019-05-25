Community members want sagging pants ban reversed

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Community members expressed their support for a plan to end Shreveport’s ban on sagging pants.

Most of the public comments portion of Friday’s council meeting focused on, council member Levette Fuller’s proposal to repeal Shreveport’s sagging pants ordinance.

Fuller says, “This is citizens taking a role. That’s what this looks like. This is citizens, taking a role and holding us accountable for the things they want to see changed in our community.”

The ordinance prohibits people from wearing pants below the waist in public when the skin or undergarments are exposed.

Councilman James Green voted in favor of the ordinance in 2007, but the death of Anthony Childs is what has lead him to want to repeal the ban.

“A person lost their life because of this particular legislation, then I would think that it would be befitting to look at it a different way.”



Childs was involved in an altercation with police earlier this year. Many during public comments say Childs’ death could have been prevented if he would not have been stopped by law enforcement for wearing sagging pants.

Fuller’s ordinance will be introduced at Tuesday’s meeting and can’t be voted on by council until June 11th.

