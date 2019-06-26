Court appoints lawyer for suspect accused of slaying mail carrier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The man accused in the shooting death of a letter carrier delivering mail in a South Highlands neighborhood appeared in court Monday.



Michael Gentry is charged with second degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Antonio Williams in the 1100 block of Dudley Drive in Shreveport.

After Gentry said he could not afford an attorney, Caddo District Judge Charles Tutt assigned Gentry’s case to the public defender.



Gentry currently is being held in Caddo Correctional Center on $278,500 bond. In addition to the $250,000 on the 2nd degree murder charge, he was booked into jail with 10 other charges that include resisting an officer; possession of firearm/concealed weapon by felon; prohibited acts-use/possession/drug paraphernalia; possession of Schedule II; obstruction of justice; state probation violation; and out of state fugitive.



Gentry will be back in court on August 13 for a preliminary examination.

