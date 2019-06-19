Dashcam shows teen pulled from burning SUV

(WLWT/NBC NEWS) An 18-year-old from Franklin, Ohio has a police officer and off-duty firefighter to credit for saving his life.

The teenager lost control on wet roads Saturday, slamming into a tree on the shoulder.

Four other teenagers, who were passengers in the vehicle, climbed out to safety. The driver was pinned, and the engine had caught fire.

Off-duty West Chester firefighter and paramedic Lt. Garry Zimmer just happened to be on the way to dinner and a movie with his wife, passing through the area.

“You’re pretty much a firefighter every day. If something happens, you’re ready to go,” Zimmer said. “I knew what had to be done. I knew that individual was in danger and just went to work.”

Dashcam video from Franklin police shows the tense moments as Zimmer and Franklin police Lt. Brian Pacifico work to free the driver, as the fire continues to grow.

