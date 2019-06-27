Fallen trees on Shreveport homes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)

Several large trees fell on a few homes on Tierra Drive off of Pines Road in Shreveport Wednesday evening.

The Shreveport Fire Department was on the scene assessing the damage and they said luckily no one was hurt.

Officials said three homeowners had multiple large trees fall on their homes. One man says he was inside at the time and it sounded like a loud crashing noise.

“We heard a big thunder and a tree came through the house. A second tree hit my house three days ago, then it got me again . Is your power on? No no ,we started smelling gas. So I called the fire department so they turned the gas and electric off,” said Alton Williams, Tierra Drive resident.

Mr. Williams said he thinks he’s has some structural damage and was kind of shocked by the whole situation but of course thankful his family is ok.

The power is turned off for a few homes and some are using generators right now.

Center Point Energy crews were checking the gas. The Fire Department said it could have been much worse here.

Some residents in the Martin Luther King neighborhood also have fallen trees that crushed two vehicles.

