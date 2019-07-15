Fream excited to join ETBU under center in the fall

Over the past three seasons Brad Fream racked up 2600 passing yards and 38 touchdowns as the Airline Vikings signal caller. That’s with only having played 4 games due to injury as a junior and splitting time as a senior. It was enough to attract several colleges and ETBU was the winner. Now Brad’s spending his summer getting ready for the next level.

Brad Fream said, “When I show up there you only get one day your first day of freshman year so it’s kind of like you want to show up in the best shape you possibly can. I’ve been trying to work like that constantly out here with Coach Harper that kind of thing just being the best version of myself I can possibly be.”

ETBU is coming off of a solid 6-4 season under first year head coach Brian Mayper. They’re looking to take things to the next level.

Fream said, “A lot of high expectations. They’ve got a lot of guys coming back which will be really good for me to learn under. You know how they do things.”

A big part of Brad’s decision to be a Tiger was proximity to home.

Fream said, “I had just been praying about it thinking about it a lot and kind of talking to different people about it. I knew my parents wanted me to go and so I just kind of wanted to talk to different opinions about it and see what kind of opinions I could get about it and I knew that’s where God wanted me to go so I walked downstairs and was like hey I just got off the phone with Coach Mayper and I just committed to East Texas Baptist and my Mom cried. My Dad was really excited about it so it was awesome.”

ETBU truly offers the best of both worlds.

Fream said, “It’s far enough where I can kind of be my own person that kind of thing but definitely close enough I can get back home to Mom’s cookin.”