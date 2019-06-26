Good reads for your summer list with author, Melvin Lars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Hundreds of counterfeit items have been seized at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Over the last five months, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized more than $200,000 in counterfeit and potentially dangerous products.

The most recent seizure was a shipment of 120 fake Yeti tumblers, 210 counterfeit Kylie Jenner and Urban Decay makeup sets, and more than 2,200 counterfeit OtterBox and Apple phone cases. More than 320 fake Apple chargers and ear pods were also confiscated.