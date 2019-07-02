Group rallies around pray to end gun violence in Shreveport

A local group comes together to pray to end gun violence in Shreveport.

Members of the ‘Stop The Killing’ organization came together outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse Monday evening hoping to use the power of prayer.

About a dozen people showed up to recite Bible versus and pray together about the violence in Shreveport.

The organizer said he wanted men to attend since men are responsible for most of the shootings in Shreveport.

He said he also wrote a song called “Please Stop the Killing” that people have heard at previous rallies.

“If someone is hearing the song please stop the killing or is mediating on a pray that they heard hopefully it will change that persons mindset to know that violence and killing is not the answer,” said Donzell Hughes, organizer.

In attendance included State Senator John Milkovich and the Sheriff of Desoto Parish Jason Richardson. The Chaplain for Shreveport Police Pastor Calvin Kimble also spoke about how he believes rallying around prayer can make a difference.

Hughes said they will continue to host prayer gatherings like this one in the future.

