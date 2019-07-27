Man shot while driving on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/ KMSS)- A man is recovering from injuries after being shot while driving on Interstate 20 in Shreveport.

Police say the man was driving on I-20 near Monkhouse Drive and Greenwood Road. When a dark-colored SUV began shooting at him.

Police say he was shot in the hand. The man then drove himself to Willis Knighton Medical Center but was then taken to Ochsner LSU Health.

Authorities say the victim is suffering from serious injuries but is expected to survive. This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask that if you have any information you notify.