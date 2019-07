CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Ken Epperson Sr. who represented District 12 on the Caddo Commission for nine years will formally announce his plans to run for his former office Thursday, according to a press release.

Epperson, who first served several years as a Commissioner for District 6, was elected to the District 12 seat in October 2007, was re-elected in 2011 and again in 2015. But just 14 months later, he resigned from the office effective Dec. 31, 2016.