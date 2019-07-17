SPD plays friendly game of softball with community

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Neighbors and law enforcement officers come together for a friendly game of softball.

The Shreveport Police Department, SPAR and the Mooretown Neighborhood Association sponsored Tuesday night’s game at Airport Park.

It was a match up between community members and the police department. The first game was coed and SPD won eight to six. Chief Ben Raymond even participated.

“This is an opportunity for citizens to come out and say… hey… that’s not Chief Raymond, that’s Ben and he’s playing softball with the rest of the guys out there.”

Lester Smith, president of the Mooretown Neighborhood Association says the death of Anthony Childs is what lead them to working on improving relationships with law enforcement.

“What we want to do is try to bridge the gap. Bring police and the African American community together and let us interact with one another and then we can put a human face with the individuals.”