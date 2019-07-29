SPD seeks help identifying suspect who cashed in someone else’s casino voucher

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NOTE: Police have requested the removal of this image, as they have determined the individual originally pictured is not a suspect.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) Stealing ‘win’ vouchers from a casino, or even picking up lost or discarded ‘win’ vouchers from the floor or other places inside a casino may seem like an easy way to make money, but that’s not always the case.

The suspect pictured above is wanted in connection with a theft investigation involving an allegedly stolen $500 cash voucher that occurred at Sam’s Town Casino.

Shreveport/Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Check This Out