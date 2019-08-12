The Parkway Panthers have a roster that could make some noise in 2019

Brandon Harris, Keondre Wudtee, Justin Rogers, Amani Larry to Gabriel Larry. Expectations are high for a Quarterback at Parkway. Last year Gabriel stepped in after his brother was injured but that experience is set to pay off in 2019…

Neil May said, “The 6 games that he got last year in place of his brother when he got hurt are going to pay off huge for him this year. Like all the great quarterbacks we’ve had at parkway I think Gabe’s going to have a coming out party this year as a junior.”

Gabirel Larry said, “It’s starting to slow down because I’m starting to read the coverages look off of people, taking my time back there instead of rushing everything.”

But not all eyes will be focused on Gabe and the offense. Parkways defense is loaded with veteran leaders and will look to seniors like defensive back Isaiah Robinson, who already has four d1 offers on the table…

Isaiah Robinson said, “This year I’m going to be talkative like if I see my teammate missing tackles or like be down because we’re losing I’m going to boost them up and tell them like come on we got this.”

Neil May said, “Our defense this season is probably one of the best that we’ve had at Parkway since I’ve been here. The guys that we have up front on the defensive line are going to be able to match up well.”

Neil May is heading into his third year as the Panthers head coach but this season isnt going to be quite like any other…

May said, “I don’t want to get choked up. My son is going to be a freshman this year on our football team. His entire life, Dad’s had to go. I don’t know it’s pretty special after all these years of coaching to drive to school with my son.”

Payton May said, “I just think it’s going to be crazy because I’ve always been on the sideline, the ball boy with my Dad all the players out there. It’s just going to be fun because now I’m out there.”

What else is fun, winning. The Panthers hope to raise the W flag on Fridays…

Robinson said, “I think we’re going to do big this year. Do better than last year past the first round do big. Some people doubting us but I feel like we’re going to shock the world.”