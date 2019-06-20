Thursday to bring more sunshine, heat, and humidity

by: Josh Marcisz

The severe weather threat has ended across the ArkLaTex, but we may see a lingering rain shower or isolated thunderstorm across east Texas or Louisiana at times this morning. Where skies are clearing north of I-20 we may see some patchy to dense fog through sunrise.

As skies begin to clear we will be in for a rapid warm-up. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s at sunrise, before warming into the low and mid 90s this afternoon. Due to the high humidity across the region heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be between 100 – 103 degrees during the mid to late afternoon.

While we may see some lingering rain this morning, drier conditions will take over as we move into the afternoon and evening. Futurecast shows little chance for any cooling showers later today.

Friday is the first official day of summer and it will feel like it. Highs will reach the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies expected both Friday and Saturday. There may be a very slight chance of a sea-breeze shower or storm mainly south of I-20 either day, but for the time being I left rain out of the forecast.

We will eventually see an increasing chance for showers and storms north of I-20 late Sunday, with rain moving through the remainder of the ArkLaTex next Monday and Tuesday. A stalled frontal boundary will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast through at least midweek. We may see at least some potential for severe weather next Monday. Rainfall accumulations over the next 7 days may be in the 1 to 2 inch range with isolated higher amounts depending on where the front stalls.

