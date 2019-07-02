Water Heater Maintenance Tips with The Plumbing Warehouse

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) - A competitive contract that Red River Army Depot in Bowie County had hoped to win has been awarded to a facility in Alabama.

Officials across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma have been lobbying the federal government for over a year to award Red River the contract to repair the U.S. Army’s newest combat vehicle, the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle, also known as AMPV.