Veterans Voices

Top Stories
Gov. Edwards says Louisiana’s response to 2020 Census ‘far too low’
Motorcyle crash on N. Stateline Ave. claims life of 2 Texarkana people, TAPD investigating
Parents and elementary students navigate virtual learning difficulties during COVID-19 pandemic
US Marshals hunt for Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting baby, distributing videos
Don’t expect any major changes in our weather pattern anytime soon
Warm weather continues Tuesday, mostly dry through Saturday with a pattern change late in the weekend
Scattered showers and storms to increase for midweek; no cool down expected
Hot Labor Day weather with a chance of a stray late day shower, warm temperatures likely sticking around this week
LEADING OFF: Darvish vs. Bauer; Yanks look to Garcia
AP source: Broncos star Miller sustains serious ankle injury
CenturyLink Center basketball court gets new patriotic artwork
Giannis out: Bucks say the MVP’s ankle not ready for Game 5
Marshall to reinvent 2020 National Night Out
Texarkana artist brings peace to the community with visual art
Shreveport non-profit caters to communities impacted by storms
Beyond the Protests: Education disparities
Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category
Washington Post journalist named executive editor at Crown
‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ to end in 2021
Digital and drive-in, film festivals try to salvage a season
‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ will end in 2021
Appeals court agrees R&B singer R. Kelly should stay jailed
Tracking COVID-19
Unsung Heroes
Honoring our Graduates
MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans
Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex
Unsung Heroes
Honoring our Graduates
MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans
Coronavirus Resources
Arkansas
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Ark. Dept. of Health
ADH COVID-19 Dashboard
State of Arkansas COVID-19 info
Testing Info
UAMS free 24-hour online screening
ADH Coronavirus Hotline: 1-800-803-7847
Food Access Map
Arkansas Division of Emergency Management
Arkansas Unemployment Information
County building closures
School & education information
Arkansas 211
Arkansas COVID-19 Relief Fund
Louisiana
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
SEARCH: COVID-19 reports for NWLA nursing homes
Testing Sites
La. Health Alert Messages
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 Newsroom
COVID-19 Louisiana Volunteers Registration
School Meal Programs
Food bank info
Louisiana 211
Open Safely
LDH Guidance and Resources
File an unemployment claim: 1-866-783-5567
LDH Keep Calm through COVID-Hotline: 1-866-310-7977
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Texas
Texas Coronavirus News
Texas Health and Human Services
Texas COVID-19 case dashboard
Gov. Abbott COVID-19 Newsroom
Testing Info & Sites
School Meal Programs
File for unemployment TWC 800-939-6631
Traveling to Texas
211 Texas: COVID-19
Harrison County
Texarkana, TX
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Department of Health
Drive-Thru Testing
Oklahoma COVID-19 resources
Online symptom Checker
Unemployment resources
Oklahoma 211
Travel information
Broken Arrow COVID-19 info
Regional/National
CDC: The Latest
CDC: About Coronavirus
CDC: Coronavirus Self-Checker
CDC: What to do if you are sick
COVID-19 FAQ
CDC: Daily life & coping
Q&A: Here's how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
IRS: Get My Payment
JHU: Global Cases Map
Track COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex
FEMA Coronavirus Rumor Control
SBA guidance & loan resources
FEMA: How to Help
MAP: ArkLaTex school district reopening plans
Coronavirus Timeline
Veterans Voices
CenturyLink Center basketball court gets new patriotic artwork
Gov. Edwards says Louisiana response to 2020 Census 'far too low'
Motorcyle crash on N. Stateline Ave. claims life of 2 Texarkana people, TAPD investigating
Parents and elementary students navigate virtual learning difficulties just to stay safe
Arkansas COVID-19 Update 09-08-20
One suspect in custody, second on the lam in late August fatal shooting
Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary retires in wake of Daniel Prude's death — September 8, 2020
Don't expect any major changes in our weather pattern anytime soon
Deputy lied to 'see if I could get away with it.' He didn't
HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE
PHOTO GALLERY: Back to School
QUIZ: Get to know the FOX 33 News Good Day team
PHOTO GALLERY: NBC 6 Clear the Shelters Owner and Pet Lookalike Showcase
Salute the Badge
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Standout Students
The Lynn Vance Show
All in a Day’s Drive
One arrested in death of Shreveport teen; reward offered for second suspect
Parents and elementary students navigate virtual learning difficulties during COVID-19 pandemic
Second suspect in fatal shooting of Green Oaks football standout in custody
Stimulus check: GOP bill will not include direct payments
Gov. Edwards says Louisiana’s response to 2020 Census ‘far too low’
Tips To Transition Your Wardrobe From Summer to Fall | LBD By Design
Video shows how coronavirus kills
Interactive Radar
Louisiana reports 305 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths
Killer whale who grieved her dead calf for 17 days is a mother again
Golden ticket search: Candymaker behind Jelly Belly name hosts treasure hunt, winner gets candy factory
Vacherie woman dances her stress away in viral supermarket dance video
Man serenades wife hospitalized with COVID-19
‘American Ninja Warrior’ returns tonight to KTAL NBC 6
Kitten brought into animal shelter with crushed jaw, treated with buttons
STPSO: Covington woman arrested for leaving dog in 115 degree car while she shopped