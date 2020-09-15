Overton Brooks VA to host virtual ArkLaTex veteran town hall meeting on Sept. 17

(KTAL/KMSS) — The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is hosting a virtual ArkLaTex Veterans Town Hall meeting on Thursday to provide future updates, discuss current hospital operations, and address veterans’ questions and concerns related to health care.

According to veteran affairs, the meeting will be held on September 17 at 5:00 p.m. on Zoom. Veterans can join by computer or phone using the link below or phone number.

As always, if you have healthcare-related questions or concerns email: vhashr_publicaffairs@va.gov.

Join the ZoomGov Meeting by clicking: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1605035592?pwd=RlNPMDFPcG1rZ3VkT3VKSlFSUlQ2Zz09

Meeting ID: 160 503 5592

Passcode: 927896

By Phone: 669-254-5252, (Code: 160 503 5592#) OR 646-828-7666, (Code: 160 503 5592#)

