2019 Shreveport Urban Film Festival kicks off this weekend

(KTAL/KMSS) SHREVEPORT, La. – The Shreveport Urban Film Festival kicks off Friday and Saturday to showcase the emerging talent of the next generation of African American filmmakers.

It’s the second year for the film festival. This year’s theme is “Young, Gifted and Black” and features talent with 10 short films from filmmakers around the country. There will be six awards and tons of entertainment. Please note that some films may not be suitable for children.

Here’s a rundown of the weekend’s events:

Run time: 2:12:58 (Each screening will show all 10 films.)

Friday, July 26: Robinson Film Center

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. SUFF Happy hour at Abby Singer’s Bistro

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Red carpet photos

7:30 p.m. Screening at Robinson Film Center Theatre Purchase tickets here or at Robinson Film Center

Saturday, July 27: Minicine?

9 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. SCREENING

12 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. SCREENING

3 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. SCREENING

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. “Young, Gifted & Black” Local Spotlight: FREE

6:00 p.m. Award Ceremony

Purchase tickets and get more information about the films, filmmakers and schedule by clicking here.

