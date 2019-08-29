Live Now
First Louisiana Governor Primary Debate
BURN BANS /
Click here for the latest advisories in the ArkLaTex

McCurtain Co murder arrest

McCurtain Co murder arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "McCurtain Co murder arrest"

5-year-old East Texas boy fighting for his life, mom and boyfriend jailed on abuse charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "5-year-old East Texas boy fighting for his life, mom and boyfriend jailed on abuse charges"

Investigation underway after stolen SPD patrol car found in Bowie Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after stolen SPD patrol car found in Bowie Co."

What to expect from tonight's gubernatorial debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to expect from tonight's gubernatorial debate"

Caddo Coroner identifies woman killed Wednesday night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caddo Coroner identifies woman killed Wednesday night"

SPOA releases statement on Raymond being added to SPD Chief selection process

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPOA releases statement on Raymond being added to SPD Chief selection process"

Catamaran Solutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catamaran Solutions"

Debate Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate Preview"

LA Governor Debate Approaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "LA Governor Debate Approaches"

America crowns the winner of season 14 of "America's Got Talent"

Thumbnail for the video titled "America crowns the winner of season 14 of "America's Got Talent""

Washington Monument reopens to visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washington Monument reopens to visitors"

Another hot car death, 42nd this year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another hot car death, 42nd this year"

Local News

McCurtain Co murder arrest

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "McCurtain Co murder arrest"

5-year-old East Texas boy fighting for his life, mom and boyfriend jailed on abuse charges

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "5-year-old East Texas boy fighting for his life, mom and boyfriend jailed on abuse charges"

Investigation underway after stolen SPD patrol car found in Bowie Co.

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after stolen SPD patrol car found in Bowie Co."

What to expect from tonight's gubernatorial debate

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "What to expect from tonight's gubernatorial debate"

Caddo Coroner identifies woman killed Wednesday night

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Caddo Coroner identifies woman killed Wednesday night"

SPOA releases statement on Raymond being added to SPD Chief selection process

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "SPOA releases statement on Raymond being added to SPD Chief selection process"

Catamaran Solutions

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Catamaran Solutions"

Debate Preview

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate Preview"

LA Governor Debate Approaches

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "LA Governor Debate Approaches"

America crowns the winner of season 14 of "America's Got Talent"

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "America crowns the winner of season 14 of "America's Got Talent""

Washington Monument reopens to visitors

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Washington Monument reopens to visitors"

Another hot car death, 42nd this year

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Another hot car death, 42nd this year"

Weather

Weeather week ahead 9/19/19

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Weeather week ahead 9/19/19"

Imelda 6 a.m. NBC Update

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Imelda 6 a.m. NBC Update"

Arklatex Outlook Thu 9/19 a.m.

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Arklatex Outlook Thu 9/19 a.m."

Imelda to bring heavy rain to much of the ArkLaTex

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Imelda to bring heavy rain to much of the ArkLaTex"

Imelda Wed NBC Update

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Imelda Wed NBC Update"

Arklatex Outlook Thu 9/17 am

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Arklatex Outlook Thu 9/17 am"

Tropical Storm Imelda forms and quickly moves into Texas

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tropical Storm Imelda forms and quickly moves into Texas"

Arklatex Outlook Tue 9/17 am

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Arklatex Outlook Tue 9/17 am"

Weather Week Ahead 9/16/19

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Week Ahead 9/16/19"

Arklatex Outlook Mon 9/16 am

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Arklatex Outlook Mon 9/16 am"

ArkLaTex Homepage Sunday Forecast 9-15

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "ArkLaTex Homepage Sunday Forecast 9-15"

ArkLaTex Homepage Saturday Forecast 9-14

Weather /
Thumbnail for the video titled "ArkLaTex Homepage Saturday Forecast 9-14"

Sports

GMEN Nation Play of the Week

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "GMEN Nation Play of the Week"

GMEN Nation Week 2 Segment 5

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "GMEN Nation Week 2 Segment 5"

GMEN Nation Week 2 Segment 4

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "GMEN Nation Week 2 Segment 4"

GMEN Nation Week 2 Segment 3

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "GMEN Nation Week 2 Segment 3"

GMEN Nation Week 2 Segment 2

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "GMEN Nation Week 2 Segment 2"

GMEN Nation Week 2 Segment 1

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "GMEN Nation Week 2 Segment 1"

The Culture seems to be changing at Huntington after 2-0 start

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The Culture seems to be changing at Huntington after 2-0 start"

Texas High looking for 3rd straight victory Friday at Kilgore

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas High looking for 3rd straight victory Friday at Kilgore"

Pleasant Grove looks to stay unbeaten against Gladewater this weekend

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pleasant Grove looks to stay unbeaten against Gladewater this weekend"

Bossier off to a fast start with a pair of wins to open the season

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bossier off to a fast start with a pair of wins to open the season"

Pleasant Grove QB Ben Harmon named Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pleasant Grove QB Ben Harmon named Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week"

Falcons Searching for Identity

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Falcons Searching for Identity"

Salute the Badge

Shreveport officer breaking barriers on mounted patrol

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Shreveport officer breaking barriers on mounted patrol"

Stepping up to honor first responders

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stepping up to honor first responders"

Salute the Badge

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Salute the Badge"

Living Loving Local

How funeral pre-planning can be a gift to your family | East Funeral Home

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How funeral pre-planning can be a gift to your family | East Funeral Home"

Ma's Cajun Meat Pies talks Meat Pie Festival

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ma's Cajun Meat Pies talks Meat Pie Festival"

Write for the joy of it at this year's Scrawl Crawl

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Write for the joy of it at this year's Scrawl Crawl"

2nd Annual NWLA PCOS Awareness Walk

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "2nd Annual NWLA PCOS Awareness Walk"

Bike riding just got better with SB Rides

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike riding just got better with SB Rides"

38th Annual 'Taste' Festival on September 26

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "38th Annual 'Taste' Festival on September 26"

Learn embroidery with Fabric Boutique

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Learn embroidery with Fabric Boutique"

The Hidden Gems in Jefferson, Texas | Brayden & Company

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The Hidden Gems in Jefferson, Texas | Brayden & Company"

Why Support Local Artists with Josh Clayton | The Agora Borealis

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Support Local Artists with Josh Clayton | The Agora Borealis"

Wine, Dine and Equine |The Arc Caddo-Bossier

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wine, Dine and Equine |The Arc Caddo-Bossier"

How Play Therapy Works with Brentwood Hospital

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How Play Therapy Works with Brentwood Hospital"

Spanish Lessons on Mexican Independence Day

Living Local /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Spanish Lessons on Mexican Independence Day"