Alligator caught climbing fence in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – As if the prospect of an alligator in your yard wasn’t scary enough, now they can climb fences!

A gator scaled a fence at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend.

A woman was driving by Saturday when she caught the gator in action as it does a belly-flop on the grass and then goes on its way.

Officials with the air station said they don’t plan on removing the alligator from the base unless it poses a danger to residents.

