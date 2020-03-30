Amneal Pharmaceuticals to donate 400K tablets of Hydroxychloroquine for La. COVID-19 patients

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, working with the assistance of State Senate Health and Welfare Chairman Fred Mills, is announcing a donation by Amneal Pharmaceuticals to help respond to the COVID-19 health emergency.

Amneal is donating 400,000 hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to the State of Louisiana.

On behalf of Louisiana, I want to thank Amneal for this generous donation. It is important we all work together to help solve the COVID-19 Coronavirus crisis. We must come together as Louisianans and as Americans. This donation from Amneal demonstrates their strong effort to be a good corporate citizen in our Nation. I wish to remind everyone of the importance of social distancing guidelines issued by the President and state officials. Amneal’s donation is one step toward trying to find treatments and cures for this epidemic. Right now, there are no silver bullets. We must remain vigilant against the spread of this virus. La. Attorney General Jeff Landry

Senator Fred Mills added, “I commend Amneal for working with Attorney General Jeff Landry and me in bringing forward this remarkable donation to benefit citizens of Louisiana.”

According to Landry’s office, Hydroxychloroquine has been identified as a possible treatment for COVID-19 Coronavirus and the large donation will go toward clinical trials and patient treatment in Louisiana.

The Louisiana State University School of Medicine is working to launch two different clinical trials using hydroxychloroquine in relation to COVID-19.

One trial will utilize hydroxychloroquine on those who have significant COVID-19 disease. The other trial protocol will use and test the drug as a preventative measure for those healthcare workers on the front lines battling the epidemic.

Trials will be conducted at the University Medical Center in New Orleans and at the LSU Medical School locations in Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

I sincerely appreciate the efforts of Attorney General Jeff Landry and Senator Fred Mills working with Amneal to bring this donation to the citizens of Louisiana. This donation will allow us to conduct clinical trials examining how hydroxychloroquine may help clear the virus from the lungs of infected patients and to potentially help shield healthcare workers who are on the front lines treating patients. Dr. Steve Nelson, Dean of LSUHSC School of Medicine

