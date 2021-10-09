‘Armed and Dangerous’ suspect believed to be connected to crimes in near parishes

Video by Vannia Joseph.

UPDATES:

(1:56 p.m.) – LSP posted a picture of the cop car that person of interest 31-year-old Matthew Mire shot at.

“Mire is a person of high interest in multiple shooting incidents in several parishes, which claimed the life of one victim, critically injured three others, and nearly resulted in the shooting of a Louisiana State Trooper,” LSP said.

Photo courtesy of Lousiana State Police.

(11:29 a.m.) – LSP announce that troopers are working closely with local sheriff’s offices to locate Mire.

(11:03 a.m.) – A workup with Mire’s mugshot and public information is handed out.

(10:47 a.m.) – APSO Sheriff Bobby Webre said Mire is believed to be connected to other crimes in Ascension and Livingston parishes.

(10:46 p.m.) A helicopter unit landed at the scene.



Photos by Vannia Joseph.

(10:39 a.m.) Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the person of interest is 31-year-old, Matthew Reese Mire.

(10:13 a.m.) – Reporter Vannia Joseph reports a S.W.A.T. unit has arrived.

(10:04 a.m.) – A public safety alert has been issued by LSP for East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.

“The suspect has been confirmed to be a white male dressed in camouflage. He is considered armed and dangerous,” LSP said.

(10:01 a.m) – Vannia Joseph reported at the scene. Joseph reports that more police have arrived wearing tactical gear. A canine unit is also on the scene.

(9:36 a.m.) – “The suspect is a white male who was wearing camouflage,’ LSP Trooper Taylor Scrantz said. “We encourage anyone who sees him or may see him to call 911 and avoid him as far as possible.”





Photos by Jaci Jones.

Scrantz said a briefing will be held later with more information.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are searching for what they believe is an armed and dangerous suspect.

The search is taking place “in the area of Hooshootoo Road at Tiger Bend Road following an LSP traffic stop and pursuit.”

Law enforcement is asking that you avoid this area for the time being and if you see something, say something.

LSP says a “white male suspect is believed to have exchanged gunfire with the Trooper.”

This all started with an attempted traffic stop around 5 a.m.

The LSP Trooper tried to stop a “blue Chevrolet Silverado on LA Hwy 42 east of LA HWY 73 (Jefferson Hwy).”

The suspect allegedly did not stop as requested and shot at the Trooper.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “The Trooper returned fire and the pursuit continued on LA Hwy 73 to Hoo Shoo Too Road, where gunfire was exchanged.”

At some point, the “suspect fled the scene on Hooshootoo Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge.”

The suspect is now on foot.

More information will be provided as the situation and investigation begin to unfold on Saturday morning.