What is a savory air fried chicken breast, without some yummy vegetables? Watch Biskie and Josh wrap up their time in the kitchen by making Air Fryer Frozen Vegetables to compliment the chicken breast they made earlier in the show.

For this recipe you will need:

2 (10 oz) bags frozen mixed vegetables

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

olive oil spray

Instructions: