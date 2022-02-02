What is a savory air fried chicken breast, without some yummy vegetables? Watch Biskie and Josh wrap up their time in the kitchen by making Air Fryer Frozen Vegetables to compliment the chicken breast they made earlier in the show.
For this recipe you will need:
- 2 (10 oz) bags frozen mixed vegetables
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- olive oil spray
Instructions:
- Spray air fryer basket with olive oil, then add the frozen mixed veggies. Do not allow vegetables to thaw first, add them straight from the freezer to the air fryer for best results.
- Spray the tops of the vegetables with olive oil spray, then sprinkle on the salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder and shake to mix them around
- Air fry at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Stir and shake the vegetables, then air fry another 5 – 10 minutes, until crispy. Different model air fryers will cook faster or slower, so be sure to check often towards the end to avoid burning.
- Sprinkle with optional parmesan cheese and serve