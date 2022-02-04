Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen finishing the week with some tasty treats, and these air fried apple pie crescent rolls do not disappoint.

For this recipe you will need:

Apple Pie Filling

Cream Cheese

Crescent Rolls

Instructions:

Grease a baking sheet with non-stick spray and set it to the side. Unroll the crescent roll dough and separate the triangles. Spread some cream cheese over the whole triangle. Spoon the apple pie filling on the wide end of each crescent roll triangle. Carefully roll up each crescent roll and place them on a baking sheet. Once on the baking sheet, sprinkle the tops with cinnamon sugar Turn on the air fryer to 330F and cook for 7-8 minutes. Remember, all air fryers are different, so keep an eye on them and adjust time accordingly. This next step is optional. To give it more flavor, you can melt some butter and brush over the tops of each crescent roll. Enjoy!

You can find a printable recipe here.