If you are having a Valentine’s date at home, Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen bringing you a date night meal to go with the pretty pink drinks they made earlier in the show.

What you will need:

2 skinless and boneless chicken breasts, butterflied and then cut in half

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

All-purpose flour, for dredging

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup chicken stock

1/4 cup brined capers, rinsed

1/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Directions and a printable recipe available here.