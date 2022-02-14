If you are having a Valentine’s date at home, Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen bringing you a date night meal to go with the pretty pink drinks they made earlier in the show.
What you will need:
2 skinless and boneless chicken breasts, butterflied and then cut in half
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
All-purpose flour, for dredging
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup chicken stock
1/4 cup brined capers, rinsed
1/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped
Directions and a printable recipe available here.