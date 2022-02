Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen bringing you another game day snack, chicken waffle sliders.

What you will need:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 large egg

3/4 cup buttermilk

1 1/2 cups Panko crumbs

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Vegetable oil

16 frozen mini waffles, toasted

maple syrup

toothpicks

Instructions and a printable recipe are available online