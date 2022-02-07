Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen bringing a healthy snack for the big game.
These pinwheel wraps include:
Turkey deli meat, hummus, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes, rolled into a nice tortilla wrap, then sliced to serve.
