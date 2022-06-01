Today, We are back in the Skent -N- Dent kitchen making a delicious salsa chicken. After a long weekend away, it sure feels good to be in the kitchen cooking something good, and having some mischievous fun. If you have been watching our show for awhile, you know when the song comes on and Biskie and Josh dance while production tries to catch them on camera. Biskie has been caught her fair share of times, but Josh has managed to be a little to quick and sneaky UNTIL NOW. Our fabulous meteorologist Josh Marcisz has been caught. Shout out to Director Tiff for catching him on camera.