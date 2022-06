Finding a gift for Dad can be difficult, so Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen to show you a way to keep gifting easy and thoughtful with Snackle Boxes.

You can customize these to have all the items your dad would love, you can even hide a few gift cards, some cash, or other gifts in them as well and when they are done they have a little tackle box, or they can use it again for a snack box the next time they go fishing.