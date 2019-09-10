Bishop Brandon opposes expanding juvenile detention center

Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon was sitting in Thursday’s Caddo Parish Commission meeting, when Juvenile Court Judge Paul Young delivered alarming news to commissioners, regarding the state of the juvenile detention center.

“When I heard that it disturbed me.”

Last week Judge Young expressed concerns regarding the potential for overcrowding at the facility and the need to expand.

Judge Young says, “You have to have detention space for the right occasions for the right kids. That’s what we’ve been doing for decades in Caddo Parish. We need to continue to do that.”.

He believes the situation has the potential to be a crisis due to the mandate next summer to move 17 year olds charged with violent crimes to the juvenile detention center.

Bishop Brandon says, “To me it’s a crime to want to fill these beds and it’s a crime for us to even suggest that we need an expansion of the detention center.”

Young wants an election to fund maintenance costs to build a larger facility.

“I’m not going to stand for it and if it ever goes up for a vote, I’m going to be one of the first ones out there picketing. Saying vote no. Vote it down. We don’t need a new tax to expand our juvenile detention center.”

Brandon wants programs, aimed at prevention and protecting children. He hopes his transitional home could eventually provide another option for teens.

“We have two wings that can be modified. We are already DCFS approved. We are already OJJ approved, Office of Juvenile Justice approved.”

Judge Young told KTAL/KMSS Caddo’s Juvenile Detention Center is the smallest in the south with 24 beds, but according to the Louisiana Center for Children’s rights LaFourche is smaller with 10 beds and Alexandria has 16 at their facility.