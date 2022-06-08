If you watched today’s show, you know it’s Biskie’s birthday! Of course, in true Loving Living Local spirit some of us could not pass up the opportunity to manage some mischief for the big day.

We gathered Happy Birthday wishes from friends and co-workers near and far to make this surprise video, but it could have happened without her amazing husband Josh who was more than happy to help out. To sweeten the deal Josh came on the show as a special surprise. Since he has been deployed for so many of these occasions, we wanted this one to be extra special.

We also want to thank Josh for his service in the United States Air Force and to Biskie because it’s not easy sharing the people you love with the military.