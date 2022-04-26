This week Biskie’s Book Club chose a pick from the world of non-fiction, So, if you are not a fan of the dark side, A.K.A. Fiction, this week is for you.

This read has a solid 4.31 star rating on goodreads with over 49,000 ratings and nearly 6,000 reviews.

In his only official autobiography, music icon Elton John writes about his extraordinary life, which is also the subject of the film Rocketman.

Christened Reginald Dwight, he was a shy boy with Buddy Holly glasses who grew up in the London suburb of Pinner and dreamed of becoming a pop star. By the age of twenty-three, he was on his first tour of America, facing an astonished audience in his tight silver hotpants, bare legs and a T-shirt with ROCK AND ROLL emblazoned across it in sequins. Elton John had arrived and the music world would never be the same again.

I JUST finished. I loved it so much. There was so much I didn’t know about his life, his music and the crazy stuff he’s gone through. I ended the book with such a happy feeling that he’s got a great family and is living a wonderful life enjoying his boys. https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/44303730-me

His life has been full of drama, from the early rejection of his work with song-writing partner Bernie Taupin to spinning out of control as a chart-topping superstar; from half-heartedly trying to drown himself in his LA swimming pool to disco-dancing with the Queen; from friendships with John Lennon, Freddie Mercury and George Michael to setting up his AIDS Foundation. All the while, Elton was hiding a drug addiction that would grip him for over a decade.

In Me Elton also writes about getting clean and changing his life, about finding love with David Furnish and becoming a father

One reader says: