A few weeks ago, we treated ourselves to a trip to Barnes & Noble. Much to our surprise a local author was there with her books for a signing. We instantly fell in love with how she described the book and we knew you would to, so we invited Betsy St. Amant, author of “Tacos for Two” to join us for Biskie’s Book Club.

This is an amazing read; it’s like the movie “You’ve Got Mail” but with tacos. This is read you don’t want to pass up. The best part is “Tacos for Two will be easy to get your hands on. This title is available at Barnes & Noble, as well as Amazon in print, e-book, and audiobook formats.

“In St. Amant’s pleasing latest a struggling small-town Texas chef must battle to save her business and find love . . . St. Amant’s quaint tale will appeal to fans of Karen Kingsbury.” Publishers Weekly

Check out the Overview as posted from Barnes & Noble

Rory Perez, a food truck owner who can’t cook, is struggling to keep the business she inherited from her aunt out of the red—and an upcoming contest during Modest’s annual food truck festival seems the best way to do it. The prize money could finally give her a solid financial footing and keep her cousin with special needs paid up at her beloved assisted living home. Then maybe Rory will have enough time to meet the man she’s been talking to via an anonymous online dating site.

Jude Strong is tired of being a puppet at his manipulative father’s law firm, and the food truck festival seems like the perfect opportunity to dive into his passion for cooking and finally call his life his own. But if he loses the contest, he’s back at the law firm for good. Failure is not an option.

Complications arise when Rory’s chef gets mono and she realizes she has to cook after all. Then Jude discovers that his stiffest competition is the same woman he’s been falling for online the past month.

Will these unlikely chefs sacrifice it all for the sake of love? Or will there only ever be tacos for one?

“St. Amant has something for everyone in her present-day Texas twist on the classic romcom movie, You’ve Got Mail . . . St. Amant’s empathy makes this romance glow, and it will resonate with anyone who has braved the unknown in pursuit of their dreams.” Booklist

For information about Betsy St. Amant, visit her online, or follow her on Twitter.