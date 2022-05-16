This week’s book club pick The Haunting of Hill House is the inspiration behind the popular Netflix series.

“This horror read is the story of four seekers who arrive at a notoriously unfriendly pile called Hill House: Dr. Montague, an occult scholar looking for solid evidence of a “haunting”; Theodora, the lighthearted assistant; Eleanor, a friendless, fragile young woman well acquainted with poltergeists; and Luke, the future heir of Hill House. At first, their stay seems destined to be merely a spooky encounter with inexplicable phenomena. But Hill House is gathering its powers—and soon it will choose one of them to make its own.” – Goodreads

This book received 3.5 stars on Goodreads and has over twenty-thousand reviews.

We always recommend checking Shreve-Memorial library for books, but this title can be found at all major book retailers.