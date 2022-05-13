Today, is a special day on Loving Living Local, it’s a little freaky, a little strange, and possibly unexplained, or it could all be just because it’s Friday the 13th. We also wanted to do our part to highlight break the break the superstition about black cats, so we invited our friend Kristine Goodfellow from Port City Cat Rescue.

It wouldn’t be Friday the 13th if things weren’t a little spooky and mysterious. We have Alex Richardson from Necromanor Haunted House about their special Friday the 13th haunted house openings tonight and Saturday May 16th at 505 Boardwalk Blvd in Bossier City from 6pm -12am each night.

We covered something taboo, something scary, but we thought you needed something strange and unexplained too. We were able to ZOOM with Daisy Eagan, host of the popular podcast Strange & Unexplained with Daisy Eagan which is available on all podcast streaming platforms.

We hope you enjoyed our Freaky Friday, Happy Friday the 13th to all.