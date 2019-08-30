‘Block Boyz’ gang leader, final 2 members sentenced to federal prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The “Block Boyz” gang leader and last two members have been sentenced to federal prison for multiple crimes that terrorized Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood for five years.

U. S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C. Joseph announced Friday that 30-year-old Demarcus D. Morris, 30-year-old Jimmie R. Durden, Jr., and 24-year-old Gary McCain were sentenced this week for their roles in the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations conspiracy.

Morris, Durden, and McCain were also sentenced on drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

Morris, the ring leader of the “Block Boyz” gang, was sentenced Tuesday by U. S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to serve 405 months in federal prison for RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances (including crack, cocaine, powder cocaine, Roxicodone and ecstasy), distribution of crack cocaine, and possession of firearms by convicted felon.

On Thursday, Judge Foote sentenced Durden to 190 months in federal prison and McCain to 110 months in federal prison for RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances (including crack cocaine), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Morris, Durden, and McCain were named in an 18-count indictment file in June 2017 charging 9 defendants with various crimes including RICO conspiracy, distribution of controlled substances, convicted felons in possession of firearms, and conspiracies to commit violent crimes.

In Oct. 2018, following a two and a half week trial, Marcus, Durden, and McCain were found guilty along with co-defendants, Lonnie D. Johnson, and Larshandra C. Davenport.

The other defendants, Frank J. Morris, Ravion M. Alford, and Rodrick Hicks previously pleaded guilty to the RICO conspiracy and have been sentenced.

Defendant Golanda W. Atkins, was dismissed from the indictment in Sept. 2018.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph released this statement:

“We hope that today a measure of peace is felt in the Queensborough

neighborhood that this gang terrorized. These defendants will be behind bars for years and miles away from the people that they harmed. And to those terrorizing their neighborhoods with firearm violence, to those poisoning our community with illegal drugs; make no mistake, we are coming for you. If you don’t make a change in your life, your future – assuming that you aren’t killed by the drugs you sell or the firearms you carry – will be in federal prison. This is not a threat, it’s a promise. I want to thank the local and federal law enforcement officers who put it all on the line to convict these criminals,” said Joseph. “I also want to thank the prosecutors from my office for their hard work making and trying this case.”

FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Anthony Riedlinger released this statement:

“Along with our partners, the FBI has dedicated significant time, manpower, and resources toward investigating the “Block Boyz” gang. Justice has been served to those who chose to traffic and distribute illicit narcotics and terrorize their communities with senseless firearm violence. We will continue to enforce the laws and intervene when drugs and violence lead to the death of our citizens.”

The defendants have now been convicted and sentenced for their part in the conspiracy:

Demarcus D. Morris , 30, of Shreveport – Convicted: Oct. 3, 2018 – Sentencing/Charges: Aug. 27, 2019 – 405 months in prison and $108,130 restitution

, 30, of Shreveport – Convicted: Oct. 3, 2018 – Sentencing/Charges: Aug. 27, 2019 – 405 months in prison and $108,130 restitution Frank J. Morris , 26, of Shreveport – Convicted: Aug. 30, 2018 (guilty plea) – Sentencing/Charges: July 23, 2019 – 60 months in prison for RICO conspiracy

, 26, of Shreveport – Convicted: Aug. 30, 2018 (guilty plea) – Sentencing/Charges: July 23, 2019 – 60 months in prison for RICO conspiracy Jimmie R. Durden Jr. , 30, of Shreveport – Convicted: Oct. 3, 2018 (trial) – Sentencing/Charges: Aug. 29, 2019 – 190 months in prison

, 30, of Shreveport – Convicted: Oct. 3, 2018 (trial) – Sentencing/Charges: Aug. 29, 2019 – 190 months in prison Lonnie D. Johnson , 25, of Shreveport – Convicted: Oct. 3, 2018 (trial) – Sentencing/Charges – July 25, 2019 – 240 months in prison for RICO conspiracy, and $108,103 restitution

, 25, of Shreveport – Convicted: Oct. 3, 2018 (trial) – Sentencing/Charges – July 25, 2019 – 240 months in prison for RICO conspiracy, and $108,103 restitution Gary J. McCain , 24, of Shreveport – Convicted: Oct. 3, 2018 (trial) – Sentencing/Charges: Aug. 29, 2019 – 110 months in prison

, 24, of Shreveport – Convicted: Oct. 3, 2018 (trial) – Sentencing/Charges: Aug. 29, 2019 – 110 months in prison Ravion M. Alford , 24, of Shreveport, – Convicted: Dec. 21, 2017 (guilty plea) – Sentencing/Charges: July 23, 2019 – 180 months in prison for RICO conspiracy

, 24, of Shreveport, – Convicted: Dec. 21, 2017 (guilty plea) – Sentencing/Charges: July 23, 2019 – 180 months in prison for RICO conspiracy Rodrick R. Hicks , 25, of Shreveport – Convicted: Jan. 29, 2018 (guilty plea) – Sentencing/Charges: Sept. 29, 2019 – 42 months in prison for RICO conspiracy

, 25, of Shreveport – Convicted: Jan. 29, 2018 (guilty plea) – Sentencing/Charges: Sept. 29, 2019 – 42 months in prison for RICO conspiracy Larshandra C. Davenport, 46, of Shreveport – Convicted: July 30, 2019 (trial) – Sentencing/Charges: 71 months in prison for RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances (cocaine and Roxicodone), and distribution of powder cocaine

The “Block Boyz” was a criminal enterprise that primarily used the west side of the Queensborough neighborhood as their base of operations. For many years, the defendants took part in a criminal organization known as the “Block Boyz” and the “Get Money Boyz” or “GMB.”

In the federal indictment, gang members were charged with at least 66 criminal acts that members of the organization committed to further the RICO conspiracy. The acts included armed robberies, distribution of drugs, shootings and witness intimidation.



The organization sold crack cocaine, powder cocaine, Roxicodone, marijuana, Ecstasy, and Alprazolam.

Gang members sold illegal drugs and committed armed robberies. They maintained and circulated a collection of firearms for use in their criminal activity and used cell phones to operate their criminal enterprise.

Members of the organization bragged about their illegal activity, such as their possession of firearms, and took pictures of themselves with firearms and money to intimidate others and increase their position in the community.

“Block Boyz” members were also the prime suspects in several homicides.

The FBI Northwest Louisiana Violent Crimes Task Force, ATF, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the Shreveport Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office the participated in the investigation. Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison D. Bushnell and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille M. Gilreath prosecuted the case.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.