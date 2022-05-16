Today Biskie and Josh are making a casserole inspired by a childhood favorite, tater-tots.
For this Philly Cheese Steak Tater Tot Casserole you will need:
- 1 lb lean ground beef
- 1 cup diced yellow onion
- 1 cup diced green pepper
- 1 cup sliced white mushrooms
- 1 cup water
- 0.87 oz brown gravy mix
- 4 cups shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
- 28 oz frozen tater tots
Instructions:
- Preheat to 425F.
- Dump lean ground beef into a large saute pan over medium-high heat along with a dab of margarine or butter.
- Crumble the ground beef well as it cooks.
- Once the ground beef is only slightly pink, add the diced onion, diced green pepper and sliced mushrooms to the pan.
- Stir well and continue cooking until onions are translucent and ground beef is completely cooked.
- Add the water and gravy mix to the pan.
- Stir well and continue to cook until the gravy starts to boil and thicken.
- Dump the ground beef mixture into a greased 9 x 13 inch baking dish and spread it out evenly.
- Sprinkle 2 cups of the shredded cheese on top of the meat mixture.
- Place the frozen tater tots in a single layer on top of the cheese.
- Place the dish in the oven and bake the casserole for 40 minutes.
- After 40 minutes remove the casserole from the oven and sprinkle the remaining 2 cups of shredded cheese on top of the tater tots.
- Return the dish to the oven and continue baking the casserole just until the cheese is completely melted. 4-5 minutes.
- Remove the casserole from the oven and leave it to sit for a few minutes before scooping and serving.
- Enjoy!