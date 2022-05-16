Today Biskie and Josh are making a casserole inspired by a childhood favorite, tater-tots.

For this Philly Cheese Steak Tater Tot Casserole you will need:

  • 1 lb lean ground beef
  • 1 cup diced yellow onion
  • 1 cup diced green pepper
  • 1 cup sliced white mushrooms
  • 1 cup water
  • 0.87 oz brown gravy mix
  • 4 cups shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
  • 28 oz frozen tater tots

Instructions:

  1. Preheat to 425F.
  2. Dump lean ground beef into a large saute pan over medium-high heat along with a dab of margarine or butter.
  3. Crumble the ground beef well as it cooks.
  4. Once the ground beef is only slightly pink, add the diced onion, diced green pepper and sliced mushrooms to the pan.
  5. Stir well and continue cooking until onions are translucent and ground beef is completely cooked.
  6. Add the water and gravy mix to the pan.
  7. Stir well and continue to cook until the gravy starts to boil and thicken.
  8. Dump the ground beef mixture into a greased 9 x 13 inch baking dish and spread it out evenly.
  9. Sprinkle 2 cups of the shredded cheese on top of the meat mixture.
  10. Place the frozen tater tots in a single layer on top of the cheese.
  11. Place the dish in the oven and bake the casserole for 40 minutes.
  12. After 40 minutes remove the casserole from the oven and sprinkle the remaining 2 cups of shredded cheese on top of the tater tots.
  13. Return the dish to the oven and continue baking the casserole just until the cheese is completely melted. 4-5 minutes.
  14. Remove the casserole from the oven and leave it to sit for a few minutes before scooping and serving.
  15. Enjoy!