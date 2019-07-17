Caddo Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Louie

Meet Louie! He’s a one-year-old terrier mix who will be spayed, vaccinated and microchipped once adopted from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

Louie is very sweet and would make a perfect pet for a family. You can meet him and other dogs at the “Adopt-a-Bull” adoption event this Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petco on Youree Dr.

You can also meet adoptable cats at the same Petco this Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Get more information by calling the shelter at (318) 226-6624 or visiting their website: www.caddo.org

