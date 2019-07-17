Caddo Animal Shelter Pet of the Week: Louie

Video

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Louie! He’s a one-year-old terrier mix who will be spayed, vaccinated and microchipped once adopted from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

Louie is very sweet and would make a perfect pet for a family. You can meet him and other dogs at the “Adopt-a-Bull” adoption event this Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petco on Youree Dr.

You can also meet adoptable cats at the same Petco this Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Get more information by calling the shelter at (318) 226-6624 or visiting their website: www.caddo.org

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Check This Out