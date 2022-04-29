If you love coffee & confections you’re in luck. You can head to Cohab located at 500 Clyde Fant Parkway Suite 200 in Shreveport for Coffee, Confections, & Connections event from 8:30am – 9:30am.

The event is a city-wide networking event taking place in honor of National Small Business Week.

Lyons Pride Coffee and Dripp Donuts will have coffee and donuts on hand for guests and Fusion Nutrition will be mixing up their line of nutritional teas and shakes for non-coffee drinks to enjoy.

In addition to delicious donuts and drinks, this networking event will offer door prizes and tours of the Cohab space.

For more information on the event visit them online at downtownshreveport.com