SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Locals are stepping up and honoring and supporting first responders.

For the second year, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana hosted its all day commemorative stair climb.

Community members were invited to climb 1,980 steps, the same numbers as the World Trade Center.

Fire suits were provided for people who wanted to honor firefighters who lost their lives on September 11th.

All of Wednesday’s donations will go to first responders in Shreveport and Bossier.