It’s no secret, having a Father, or a Father figure makes a difference in the lives of children, from teaching kids how to do things, how to be a team player, how to be a hard worker, and so many other things. Because Father’s are such influential role models Compassion for Lives works with the community to give Dad the education and resources they need to be the best role model possible for their children and the community.

This weekend is packed full of events happening at the David Raines Community Health Center located at 1625 David Raines Road this Saturday.