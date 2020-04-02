Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor defends targeted response, state officials discuss ADC response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, gave an update Thursday afternoon on the state’s response to COVID-19.

State officials announced Thursday afternoon that there were 643 cases of the virus in the state, with 12 deaths total.

In the news conference, Governor Asa Hutchinson defended using a targeted response instead of a shelter in place order.

Wendy Kelley, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Corrections, also discussed measures put in place to protect the inmates and how Arkansas Correction Industries are making cloth masks.

To watch the full press conference, see the video above.