Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson announces additional 952 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon there are an additional 952 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths from confirmed cases.

Governor Hutchinson said out of the 952 COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday, 651 are positive PCR tests, which are considered confirmed cases and 301 are positive antigen tests, which are considered probable cases.

Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero said the top four counties with newly-announced cases are Pulaski County (146), Benton County (77), Washington County (72) and Craighead County (66).

Hutchinson said 27 additional people are in hospitals across the state due to the coronavirus, bringing the current number of hospitalizations to 676.

The governor announced Tuesday there have been an additional 20 deaths, bringing the total to 1,696 deaths.

According to Dr. José Romero, 16 of the 20 deaths announced Tuesday were from nursing homes.

The governor said the highest growth rate right now for COVID-19 is individuals ages 65 and older.

Governor Hutchinson said there were 7,000 PCR tests and 1,795 antigen tests completed Monday.

Hutchinson said 258,820 PCR tests and 34,446 antigen tests have been completed so far in October.

The governor said the state should pass 300,000 tests in October.

Governor Hutchinson said there have been decreases two weeks in a row of COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools.

According to Education Commissioner Johnny Key, 11 schools made modifications to instruction last week, which was the lowest weekly number since school began.

Key said there are 17 schools are in the middle of their pivots to instruction.

Hutchinson said his negative COVID-19 tests prove social distancing works because he was social distanced from the person he was exposed to and he tested negative multiple times.

The governor reminded those who are celebrating Halloween to wear masks and suggested not handing candy to kids but to let them pick it out.

