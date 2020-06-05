Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials give update on contact tracing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith and Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Arkansas Department of Health Medical Director for Immunizations, gave an update Friday afternoon about coronavirus cases in the state and contact tracing.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 8,651 total cases and 152 deaths in Arkansas, according to Governor Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 226 cases and one death.

Governor Hutchinson said 10 more people have been hospitalized in Arkansas, bringing the total to 147.

According to the governor, 3,846 tests were done Thursday with a 3.1% positivity rate.

State officials said in the last 40 days, the state had one day where the positivity rate was above 10%.

For a contact investigation update, state officials used the 190 case increase from Monday. According to state officials, 144 out of 190 were contacted for investigation. State officials say from the 144 people contacted, they identified 222 people that may have been exposed to COVID-19. Dr. Dillaha said those people who may have been exposed have been told to isolate in the interest of public health.

State officials say of the 144 people contacted, 11 were in a nursing home, 78 had contact with a known positive case, none have traveled to a known hot spot and two had contact with cases under investigation. State officials say 24 of the contacts were known to be a part of an expected cluster. State officials say they have linked 60.5% of the 190 from Monday.

Out of the 190 cases, two went to a barbershop, one went to daycare, one went to a gym, three went to a doctor’s office, two went to a hotel and 39 worked at a poultry business, according to state officials.

State officials say 351 out of 10,000 people have been tested in southeast Arkansas, 361 out of 10,000 have been tested in northwest Arkansas, 326 out of 10,000 have been tested in southwest Arkansas, 374 out of 10,000 have been tested in central Arkansas and 427 out of 10,000 have been tested in northwest Arkansas.

You can watch the full news conference above.