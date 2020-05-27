Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards update briefing for May 27

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL & KARD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon at the Louisiana State Capitol to give an update on Louisiana’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, May 27, the state reported 443 new cases and 21 new deaths. This brought the total number of cases to 38,497 with a total of 2,617 deaths.

Also on Wednesday, the LDH reported 33 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 798. The number of those hospitalized and using ventilators decreased by 3 to 100. In terms of testing, the state reported 6,429 more commercial tests and 192 State Lab tests, bringing their totals to 329,730 and 17,917 respectively.

In Wednesday’s update, Gov. Edwards talked about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). According to the governor, Louisiana has had 13 cases of MIS-C and 1 death. The cases range in age from 0-19 with the median age being 11. The state will update this data once a week on the LDH website.

When asked whether the state is on track to reopen, Gov. Edwards stated that he would not say if the state is meeting the criteria for entering the next phase of reopening. He says that “we’re doing well when you look at the overall numbers.”

Gov. Edwards stated that he hopes to make an announcement about the next phase of reopening on June 1, which also marks the end of the regular legislative session and the beginning of the special session.

State officials are currently doing an analysis on if the state is ready to move into Phase 2 of reopening and Gov. Edwards says that he will be receiving the results over the weekend. May 29, this Friday, will mark two weeks since Phase 1 went into effect in Louisiana, which is set to remain in effect until June 5.

When asked by a reporter about whether the state is seeing any indication of a surge in cases during that two-week period, Edwards said, “All I can tell you is up to now, we haven’t seen anything that indicates a surge in cases. That could come with tomorrow’s data. If it does, we’ll let you know. But otherwise, we don’t see it.”

Edwards did go later on to say that he saw that a lot of people were out for Memorial Day. “We do know there was a lot more activity this weekend since this public health emergency started. Obviously this causes concern. I’m praying people for the most part were responsible and that we don’t see a surge from that.”

Gov. Edwards next COVID-19 update briefing is set for Friday, May 29, 2020, and is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM.

