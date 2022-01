Alex Richardson is in the studio this morning to let us know about the upcoming East Bank Mardi Gras Market and Golf Cart Parade, happening in the East Bank district.

Come, bring your family, and enjoy a night of fun.

The event will take place on Saturday February 12th at 4pm. Admission is Free!

The event will have live music, art vendors, food trucks, and a golf cart parade.

For more information you can visit East Bank Market online, or find them on Facebook.