SPONSORED CONTENT — Are you looking for that special place to call home sweet home? If you are, then 3508 Hanover Drive in Bossier City, is calling your name!!

This beautiful 1,877 SqFt. home built in 2007 has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a master closet that is to die for.

This home has also had a few updates you will appreciate, such as a new roof, hot water heater, and a gas log fireplace.

Located in a gated sub-division, this home offers valuable safety and security for families. This neighborhood features a community pool, basketball court and clubhouse. The monthly HOA dues include the mowing of the front yard which makes this home easy to maintain.

If you are ready to make this your home sweet home contact realtor Brittany Shepherd by visiting her website, by phone at (318) 218-2450 , or send an email to brittany.shepherd@gmail.com.