Flags at half-staff in honor of murdered mailman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flags at all city of Shreveport buildings are flying at half-staff in honor of Antonio Williams.

Williams was shot and killed over the weekend while delivering mail Saturday morning on Dudley Drive.

Shreveport Police have arrested and charged Michael Gentry with second degree murder in Williams’ death.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office tweeted today the flags will fly at half-staff until Williams is laid to rest.

Flags at all City of Shreveport buildings will fly at half-staff until United States Postman Antonio Williams is laid to rest.

