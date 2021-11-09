Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain found guilty of sex crimes

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain has been found guilty of 8 sexual abuse charges that include aggravated rape, incest, and molestation.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery held a press conference Monday evening shortly after the verdict announcing the news.

The jury began deliberating around 2 p.m. Monday following nearly two weeks of testimonies, including from Strain’s wife, a federal investigator, and the counselor of an alleged victim.

Current St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith commented on the case, stating:

“I am very pleased to see our court system work as it is designed to and justice to be achieved for the victims. The verdict delivered last night proved that no one is above the law. I have worked hard, along with my administration, over the past five years to rebuild the public’s trust. From day one as Sheriff, I have worked with Federal and State partners, who were already investigating criminal acts of the prior Sheriff. That is why I committed myself and my administration to change so many things with your St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office – from uniforms and vehicles to the ethical and moral values represented throughout the agency. I am glad to see justice served for the victims and their families, but I would be remised if I did not express sympathy for the community, and the men and women who have served this great agency for many years. All of you are victims too of the former Sheriff’s wrongful and criminal acts. As Sheriff, I will continue to commit myself and my administration to work together so that we, as a community, can move past this.

Strain could face up to life in prison without parole. His sentencing date is scheduled for January 18, 2022.

Press Conference