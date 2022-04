Reid Martin from Martin Specialty Coatings is in the studio with Biskie to talk about Martin Cares happening this weekend. To celebrate their 75th year Martin Cares will be partnering with sponsor to take four area parks and give them some much needed TLC.

The updates will include fresh paint and artwork for people of the community to enjoy. If you would like to volunteer to help out with the event you can register at martinsc.com or just come out to one of the parks.