Natalie Wilson and Alexa Smith from East Texas Baptist University ‘s Music and Theatre Arts program are in the studio to talk about their upcoming musical performance, Footloose.

Footloose will hit the stage February 24th and run until February 27th.

The performance will take place a Memorial City Hall, located at 110 E. Houston Street in Marshall, TX.

For online ticket purchases visit ETBU online. or find the ETBU Theatre on Facebook.